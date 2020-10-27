STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of STM stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

