STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.