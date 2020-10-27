Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,772 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 60,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

