Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,112% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $331,347.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,113.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $2,672,746. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

