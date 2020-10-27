Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of US Foods Put Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,716 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,802% compared to the average daily volume of 248 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in US Foods by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.