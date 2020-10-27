Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STRT. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.