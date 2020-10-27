Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74.

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 2,738 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $230,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,379.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,882. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

