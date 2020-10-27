Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%.

Sunoco has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.