Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

SDPI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

