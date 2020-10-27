SwiftCash One Day Volume Tops $70.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $108,964.30 and $70.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000066 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 163,525,397 coins and its circulating supply is 162,804,966 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.