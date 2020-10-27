SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

About SWIRE PAC LTD/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

