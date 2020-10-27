Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $33.28 on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

