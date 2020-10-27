Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,048.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.