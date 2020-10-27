Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

