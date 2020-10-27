Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.73.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

