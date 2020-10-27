Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Set at C$26.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.73.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.82. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

