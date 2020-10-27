Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TKAGY opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

