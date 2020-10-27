TELENET GRP HLD/ADR’s (TLGHY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.15 on Friday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

