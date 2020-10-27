Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

