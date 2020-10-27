Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities raised The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Gap from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Gap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

