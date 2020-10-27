Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,953 shares of company stock worth $20,030,979 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.