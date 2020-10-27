Textron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,024 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Textron by 5,708.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $35,706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $25,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Textron by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.