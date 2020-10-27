The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.