The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. The Chefs' Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Chefs' Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered The Chefs' Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised The Chefs' Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

