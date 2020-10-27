The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children's Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The Children's Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $393.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children's Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of The Children's Place in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Children's Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Children's Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Children's Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.