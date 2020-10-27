The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

FBMS opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $521.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.88. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. BidaskClub raised The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.