The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.