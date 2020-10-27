The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.