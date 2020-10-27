The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

