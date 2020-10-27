The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.4% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

