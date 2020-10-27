TheStreet Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to “B”

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

ACGL stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6,430.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 864,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 851,292 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

