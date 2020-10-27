TheStreet Upgrades Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) to “C-“

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

