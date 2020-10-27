Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Receives Sell Rating from Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMRAY opened at $41.85 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $49.05.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

