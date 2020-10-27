Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $22.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

