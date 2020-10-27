Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

