Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.67

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toyota Motor’s analysis:

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.