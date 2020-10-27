TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.58.

TRU opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

