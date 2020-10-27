TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

