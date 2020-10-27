Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TZOO. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

