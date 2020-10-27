Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TROX stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

