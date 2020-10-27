True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.71.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

