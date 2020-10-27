Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TUP opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

