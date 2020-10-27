Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.85 million.Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

NYSE TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.17.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

