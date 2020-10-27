Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.11)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.07 million.Twilio also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.08 EPS.

TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.17.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

