Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.08 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

