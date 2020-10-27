Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,556,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

