U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

