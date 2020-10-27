UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 2.40% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B during the second quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPB opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

