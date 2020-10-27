UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $45.66 on Friday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

