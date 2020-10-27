UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Decreased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 517,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

